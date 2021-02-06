Saturday morning showers make way for evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday! We’re off to a damp start with scattered showers pushing east across NE FL and coastal SE GA.

This afternoon we’ll see a slight break in the rain with chilly temperatures only topping out in the upper 50s low 60s.

Saturday from 4-9 p.m. is a Weather Authority Alert for disruptive, heavy rainfall that will push through. Expect 3-5 hours of rain amounting to 1-2″ of rainfall Saturday evening. There is only an isolated chance for a severe thunderstorm.

Sunday’s forecast winds the “Most Improved” award, as rain chances have faded and we may even see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Sunday we wake up in the low 50s and warm up into the mid 60s.

Monday will be dry and partly cloudy, topping out around 67°.

Showers are back on Tuesday, but so are the 70 degree temperatures.

Ad

The next round of potentially disruptive weather starts next Friday and spills over into the weekend.