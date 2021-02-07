Wild Weather Alert Saturday has passed leaving us with rising rivers including Black Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday evening was a wild one for Florida, as mainly south of I-10 saw many rounds of heavy rains, some small hail, and gusty winds to 45 mph. It lasted for hours, starting around 4 pm, reaching a peak around 6 p.m. with a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and a Doppler indicated tornado in Flagler County. The more serious rains didn’t end until after 2 a.m.

Rainfall amounts where variable but generally in the 1-3″ range, with Clay County seeing some of the heaviest. Doppler rainfall estimates were above 4″ near the Keystone Heights area. This is good for the lakes out there, but also just a little concerning to those living along both prongs (forks) of Black Creek.

It appears the South Fork, near Penney Farms will see water levels reach the “action” stage this today (Sunday) and then crest just shy of minor Flood Stage around 12 noon Monday.

Had there been another inch (+4″) we would have seen Black Creek reach minor flood stage.

Shows the heaviest through Duval with radar data indicating the heaviest in the Clay county area. Generally 3' there.