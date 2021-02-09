Unsettled pattern continues

A warm front has moved over the area. Patchy dense fog will be possible along and south I-10. Fog should be brief, dissipating by mid-morning.

Today scattered showers and embedded isolated t-storms developing this afternoon, mainly along and near I-10. Strong t-storms will be possible with gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Highs in the 60s north of the front, across southeast Georgia. Upper 60s to 70s across northeast Florida.

Shower chances will quickly lower across NE FL this evening. Shower continue across SE GA tonight. Patchy to dense fog will come together tonight.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, 40-60 percent. Cloudy with showers and highs in the 60s across SE GA, upper 60s to 70s for NE FL. Cloudy with showers overnight.

Wednesday: Patchy to dense fog then cloudy with showers. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Cloudy with showers, isolated storms, most across SE GA, 40-60 percent. Highs in the 60s across Georgia, 70s for northeast Florida. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures with widespread rain chances through the week.

7am 54

8am 56

10am 66

12pm 71

3pm 73

5pm 70

8pm 64

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:12am

Sunset: 6:10 pm