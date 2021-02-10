Soggy start to February: How this rain compares to years past

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re only around a third of the way into February and we’ve already picked up about two-thirds the normal rainfall we typically see.

We started the month off with .03″ of rainfall at the airport site. We saw three days straight of measurable rainfall on Feb. 5, 6 and 7, seeing .12″, 1.01″ and .49″ of rainfall, respectively. We saw another .75″ with the storms on the morning of Feb. 9.

That makes our monthly total 2.40″ of rain so far, which is only .79″ below our average rainfall total for the whole month, which is 3.19″.

Last year we saw a pretty damp February also, picking up 4.25″ of rain. That’s 1.06″ of rain higher than the monthly average. Comparatively, February of 2019 was much drier as we only saw 1.83″ of rain that month.

Rainfall this time of the year is important to what our spring looks like. November, December and January are typically the driest stretch of weather we see. Rainfall that occurs in February and March lowers our spring fire danger. If we go through February and March without much rain, our wildfire danger grows quite high.

Looking ahead to the next round of wet weather, it appears we will continue to stave off spring fire danger with rain expected on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.