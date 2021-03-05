Green space hurricane confirmed over North Pole

A space hurricane lasting almost eight hours whirled charged plasma gasses hundreds of miles above the North Pole.

Scientists have never seen a storm like this and speculate others may exist on other planets, in our Solar System, and throughout the cosmos.

Don’t worry about one hitting Jacksonville. The space tempest differs significantly from a tropical hurricane in that it rains electrical charged electrons and not raindrops high above the North Pole.

They do share terrestrial hurricane features like calmer eye winds, multiple spiral arms and widespread circulation.

Space hurricanes have the spiraling structure like hurricanes, but they are not as intense as a typical hurricane.

The greenish appearance in the spiraling space vortex develops when plasma, hot gases with charged atoms, get pushed out from the sun and collide with the earth’s magnetic field around the North Pole similar to the process of northern lights or aurora.

Ad

A team of scientists, led by Shandong University in China, created a 3D image of the hurricane in the Earth’s ionosphere in August of 2014 and recently published the findings in Nature Communications.