Some fog could develop tonight and be a bit more thicker than past nights with calmer winds.

Fog will become more frequent throughout the weekend evenings.

Lows stay middle cool falling into the upper 40s to around 50 inland and the lower 50s at the coastal spots.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the lower 80s at most inland locations, with mid 70s at area beaches.

No fronts=no rain until Tuesday so look for the 80 degree days to last all the way through most of next week.