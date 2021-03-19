Sunny skies today, Richard says it’s a soggy start to Spring

A cool, breezy start will lead to mostly sunny skies today. A cool afternoon with near seasonal highs. Light wind expected this afternoon and then pick up again later tonight. As the wind turns northeast, clouds will begin to stream over our coastal zones.

This weekend, cloudy, cool and breezy. Onshore wind returns Saturday, NE 20-25 mph, stronger gusts. Scattered showers with little accumulation will begining late morning, early afternoon and continue overnight. Similar conditions Sunday.

Friday: Cool, breezy start with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 15-20 mph then 10-15 mph. Clouds return late tonight.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 20-25 mph, stronger gusts.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.1

Looking ahead: This weekend, strong northeast wind and rounds of showers.

7am 58

9am 59

10am 60

12pm 65

3pm 69

4pm 70

5pm 69

8pm 63

11pm 59

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 7:38 pm