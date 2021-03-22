Wind gusts above 50 mph along coast during weekend nor’easter

This past weekend was the first “official” weekend in spring and it felt nothing like it, all thanks to a nor’easter sitting right off our coast.

The nor’easter left us cold in the 50s, damp, and windy! Those wind gusts were over 50 mph along our coastline in some locations.

Not to mention this past weekend was a drastic difference from the weekend before where the Players Championship went off without a hitch and families flocked to the beach.

“It was quite the nor’easter weekend, it felt and seemed much more like winter, than the first weekend of spring,” Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said. “Luckily for The Players, it happened this weekend (not last weekend). You might recall the beautiful blue skies and warm temperatures around 80?”

Peak Wind Gusts along the NE FL & SE GA coastal areas from the weekend Nor'easter as of 7am Mon. Most around 50 mph in the JAX metro area. #jaxwx #gawx #flwxhttps://t.co/enzi56QM0R — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) March 22, 2021

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning the National Weather Service in Jacksonville released the top wind gust reports from the weekend.

At the top of the report, Jacksonville at Buck Island reached a peak wind gust of 52 mph Sunday and Huguenot Park reached 51 mph. The Jacksonville International Airport reached a peak wind gust of 43 mph Sunday afternoon and St. Augustine Beach recorded a gust of 45 mph Saturday.

We received SnapJax photos of the nor’easter over the weekend, like this photo of rough surf at Jacksonville Beach.

Jacksonville Beach (SnapJax User Donronricosuave)

Nor’easter conditions are lingering into the beginning of the workweek before we will slowly dry and clear out.

“Nor’easters tend to last an odd number of days, so hopefully today, Monday will be the last day. Let’s bring back the 80s and sunshine,” Gaughn said.