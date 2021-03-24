New invasive, disease-carrying mosquito found in South Florida

Until recently, the mosquito called Aedes scapularis had primarily been found near Central America and the Caribbean, however, Miami-Dade and Broward counties now have established populations.
The University of Florida published a new study suggesting the mosquitoes may spread north along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts.
The potential for spreading disease around Florida is high with this mosquito because it feeds readily from humans and is adapted to living in areas highly populated by people.
The Florida Strait had served as a barrier to Aedes scapularis, but now that it crossed the watery divide, it could spread out beyond South Florida to other environmentally suitable areas.
According to the author of the research, 10 new species of nonnative mosquitoes have been found in Florida since 2000.
Climate change, international travel and global trade are all factors in the spread of invasive species.