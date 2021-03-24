Warm Wednesday, Richard says Spring will feel like Summer

A foggy start to the hump of the week. No advisories as of yet, but I do expect to see areas of patchy areas of dense fog. Some hazy conditions could linger along the beaches. With the weakening front staying to our west, overall weather conditions will continue dry today. Variable cloudiness today with cloudy to partly cloudy skies with above average highs. Cool tonight with patchy to dense fog.

Thursday continues warm, dry and breezy. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the late afternoon as sea breezes merge near and along the St. Johns River. The airmass will remain dry and limit any shower formation. Near records highs Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday: Warming up! Patchy dense fog with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SSE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog late tonight.

Thursday: Near record highs! Patchy to dense pockets of fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.1

Looking ahead: A warm weekend with scattered showers developing Sunday.

7am 54

9am 61

10am 66

12pm 75

3pm 81

4pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 71

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm