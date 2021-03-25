Near record highs under partly cloudy skies

Dry weather with near record highs today and more to come.

Warm and breezy today as high pressure from our south works to squash convective developments over the forecast area. Morning fog will dissipate by mid to late morning with possible marine fog lingering over coastal waters and southeast Georgia beaches. Fog returns this evening along the coast and for inland areas west and near the I-75 corridor.

Temperatures well above average today, reaching close to record high temps, with max temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. A front approaching the region from the west will stall overnight and early tomorrow with a slight chance for showers over inland southeast Georgia Friday.

Thursday: Near record highs! Patchy to dense pockets of fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Friday: Patchy to dense fog followed by partly cloudy skies with near record highs. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will flirt and or tie record values. Widespread upper 80s to low 90s inland with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. A slight chance of showers across southeast Georgia late, closer to Waycross and north, 20 percent. Patchy fog overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.7

Looking ahead: Near record highs continue this weekend as conditions remain mostly dry.

7am 57

9am 65

10am 70

12pm 80

3pm 87

4pm 88

5pm 87

8pm 78

11pm 71

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm