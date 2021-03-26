Near record highs today, Richard says more to come this weekend

Record highs possible today and tomorrow

For most of southeast GA and northeast FL a prevailing south to southwest breeze will add up to a hot and dry day. Possible record highs across NE FL and SE GA today and Saturday. Atlantic sea breeze will be pinned close to the coast and provide a little relief from the warmer temps. Fog is expected to develop late tonight and Saturday morning. A possible dense fog advisory may be posted.

Friday: Patchy to dense fog followed by partly cloudy skies with near record highs. Afternoon highs will flirt and or tie record values. Widespread upper 80s to low 90s inland with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. A very slight chance of showers across southeast Georgia, north of Ware county, closer to Douglas, Coffee county. Patchy dense fog overnight. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Patchy to dense morning fog with wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Near record to record highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.7

Looking ahead: A cold front will slide in Monday with increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures through much of next week.

7am 65

9am 70

10am 73

12pm 82

3pm 88

4pm 90

5pm 89

8pm 81

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm