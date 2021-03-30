Summer warmth before a frosty end to the week

Just some fading sprinkles are all that’s left from morning rain. Shower activity will continue to diminish and shift northward through Georgia the rest of the afternoon.

Some rain may linger near I-75 and Georgia this evening otherwise most areas will see drier conditions.

Fog will become very thick this evening especially in the flooded parts of Braford and Union counties that received 3-4 inches of rain.

.

Temps will cool down to the 60s tonight making for the mildest night ahead of a potentially frosty night Friday into Saturday morning.

.

Wednesday will be much warmer in the mid 80s which will fire up sea breeze driven afternoon thunderstorms. Those should track back to the coast in the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Thursday sweeps in a cold front early in the morning with a narrow band of showers and much cooler breezy northwest flow. Temperatures Thursday will be mostly in the 60s.

It will feel like winter Thursday night as lows crash down to the mid 30s Georgia to north inland Florida to mid 40s coastal and southern zones.

.

Cold weather sticks around Friday in the 60s with patchy frost overnight into Saturday for inland southeast Georgia.