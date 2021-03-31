Ready for a complete flop in the heat?

Some isolated showers may develop now through 6 pm mainly across our southern zones south of I-10. They will last only 20-30 minutes and track back through the beaches into the early evening. Most of it will be offshore by 7 pm.

Another batch of rain targets southern Georgia tonight after 10pm. Heavier rain will miss JAX but light showers are possible toward dawn with the passage of a cold front.

rain may linger near I-75 and Georgia this evening, otherwise most areas will see drier conditions.

Winter returns Thursday. The day starts cooler with breezy north-northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. Cloudy skies in the morning clear out from northwest to southeast quickly in the morning. Highs only reach the lower to mid 60s in Georgia and upper 60s to lower 70s from Jax and points south.

It will feel like winter Thursday night as lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind chills Friday morning should be in the 30s most areas at sunrise.

Friday night could actually be the colder night with lighter winds pushing lows into the mid 30s inland and around 40 at the coast. Frost is possible inland.

After Saturday morning we begin a long warm up with 70s on Easter and 80s by mid-week.