Are the plants in your garden getting enough nutrients?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Here’s a quote I found while researching raised bed gardens and it sums up why I enjoy spending time with the plants at Casa de Loco (or what I like to call the Nunn residence).

“People who spend their time gardening at home said that their gardens help them feel happy and healthy, but it’s important to make sure that your garden feels happy and healthy too.” That thought comes courtesy of Schwartz’s Greenhouse, and it’s not wrong. The trade-off is your time and energy for healthy food that you grew.

And it’s a good thing to keep in mind while looking after your garden. Although your soil might look healthy, it could be lacking the nutrients needed to grow healthy plants. Think of your fertilizer products as vitamins for your soil and plants.

Over time, these soil-bound nutrients are absorbed by the plant or they leech out due to watering and rain. To deal with this, it’s recommended that you replenish your soil every three or four weeks. While raised bed gardens could see more vitamin loss, your ground-based gardens will lose some of their nutrients as well.

For the best results, consider having your soil tested to see which blend of nutrients will be most ideal for your budding garden. To learn more about getting yours tested, check out this resource from the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension office in Duval County.

It’s worth mentioning now’s a great time to apply your nutrients since Mother Nature will provide shower this weekend.