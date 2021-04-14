Partly cloudy and warm today, Richard says wet weather returns, lingers

Last of our dry days this week

Partly cloudy and dry today with clouds increasing this evening. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow and slide south into central Georgia by daybreak on Thursday.

Breezy today as high pressure presses south, wind will increase from the south/southwest. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out along the sea breeze, 10 percent. Otherwise, dry conditions and warm temperatures are expected today.

There is a chance that showers could move into southeast Georgia around sunrise Thursday ahead of the cold front. Showers and storms will increase through the afternoon, evening. Friday will be cloudy, but mainly dry as the cold front will move south, stalling over north central Florida. The best chance for showers will be along our southern counties. Showers with storms return late Friday night.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies, light patchy fog possible inland. Afternoon highs continue above normal in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies overnight as rain chances increase across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida overnight, Thursday. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and warm start with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Showers with storms likely after 2pm, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Cloudy skies with showers overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.9

Looking ahead: Unsettled weather as a lingering frontal boundary stretches across northern Florida. Rounds of showers and storms will affect the area each day. Heavy showers and storms developing throughout the period with the potential for significant rainfall, especially where storms train.

7am 58

8am 60

9am 67

10am 72

11am 77

12pm 80

3pm 86

4pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 76

10pm 72

11pm 71

Sunrise: 7:00am

Sunset: 7:54 pm