Heavy rain stays away, but lighter showers sneak in tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The skies look as if rain is on the way, but most of the cloudier cover is just a tease for more rain to come this weekend.

Heavy flooding rains and severe storms Thursday morning over the Panhandle have weakened and shifted south into the Gulf. Models have struggled on how it could impact Northeast Florida, but it looks as if only a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon followed by showers increasing toward the evening.

What seems to be drying up the heavier rain are lower dew points over central Florida, turning storms into light showers.

Orange areas are lowering moisture areas.

A cold front pushes in just after sunset and should produce rain targeting Clay, southern Duval, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

But heavier rain won’t be a problem. Moisture convergence where the brown arrows converged resulted in panhandle flooding. Our flow is less conducive for this type of steady rain tonight.

Moisture flow.

Friday only a few morning isolated showers are possible south of Green Cove Springs to St. Augustine with a mostly cloudy and mild day. Although the day won’t be wet, the weekend sees an uptick in rain.

The heat is gone for several days as clouds rule the skies. Temps hold tonight to the low 60s with highs in the mid 70s through the weekend and the early part of next week.