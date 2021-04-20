Warm then cool- some changes ahead

Fog will thicken up tonight with calm to light westerly winds as temperatures dip into the 60s after 8 pm.

Isolated showers 20% are possible between Gainesville and St. Augustine early in the evening.

Otherwise look for a drying trend after midnight which sets up a nice Wednesday.

Tomorrow brings dry, sunny weather with increasing wind and warm temperatures.

West winds pick up, boosting temperature into the low 80s. Wake up temperatures in low 60s under clear skies. Sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s area wide. Wind, west 10-15 mph.

Thursday will feel the chill behind a cold front. Highs near 70 with north winds 15 mph will make the sunny skies feel like a crisp fall day.

Not much rain is expected until Saturday evening which could bring overnight storms before clearing out by Sunday afternoon.