Snow and cold in the Midwest? Is it actually April 21?

John Gaughan
, Chief meteorologist

Wednesday morning will be the coldest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With cold weather hitting the Midwest, you might be wondering if it’s actually April. The answer, of course, is yes.

For the folks in the Midwest, this means snow and freezing temperatures. For the farmers there, perhaps a delay in their growing season and some crop losses. It usually takes a week to 10 days to determine the extent of the damage.

Darker the blue the bigger the impact

So while we might be in the last third of April, we’re getting another push of chilly air. It’s not quite record cold, but we can expect to see our temperatures get as cool as they’ll get until October. On Thursday and Friday, we’ll have inland morning temperatures in the 40s. Beaches residents will wake up closer to 55°, equally as cool for this time of year.

Should we hit a low of 48° on either Thursday or Friday morning, it would be about a week later into the year than normal for a last chilly sunrise. Here’s how we have averaged since 1872 for Jacksonville:

JACKSONVILLE </= 48ªFirst time in the FallLast time in the Spring
Earliest Date RecordedSeptember 19 (1981)March 10th (1945)
Average DateOctober 26April 16th
Latest Date RecordedNovember 25 (1922)June 1 (1984)
Big chunk of the Midwest

