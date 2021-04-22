Dry conditions throught the end of the week, showers, storms Saturday

A much cooler, drier air mass arrives today. A chilly start and the wind will make it feel even colder, upper 30s to mid 40s across much of the region.

The wind will decrease this afternoon under sunny skies.

Friday, mainly dry as clouds increase. Wind will shift to southeasterly during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal levels. A few showers will arrive overnight across southeast Georgia.

Today: Sunny, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the low 70s inland, 60s along our sandy shores. Wind NE 10-15 mph with occasional gusts. Clear, cool overnight.

Friday: Warmer as clouds increase. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to mid 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase through the day with showers, storms possible across SE GA late.

Looking ahead: Increasing chance of showers, storms with some severe possibilities Saturday, primarily across SE GA and NE FL north of I-10.

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Pollen: 8.6 Bayberry, Oak, Juniper

7am 51

8am 53

10am 59

11am 62

12pm 64

3pm 67

4pm 69

5pm 68

8pm 61

10pm 58

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm