A slight morning chill to wake you up

Today we are enjoying a nice dip in the humidity and the real feel of Spring.

We are waking up to just a few clouds over southern areas and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Sunny skies stay with us all day as NW breezes pick up to 15-20 mph towards noon pulling down less humid air. Expect dry weather all day which will last through the weekend.

Highs reach about 83 and then dip into the upper 60s after 9 pm tonight.

Temps go lower overnight reaching possible record lows for this time of year! Most locations will be in the lower 50s. Around Jacksonville to the coast but inland locations will fall to the mid and upper 40s.

Some May 8th record lows:

Jacksonville 45 / 1992