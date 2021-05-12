Rounds of showers, storms, more to come Thursday

A slow-moving front stalled north of our area will keep the pattern unsettled for today, tomorrow and early Friday.

The front to our north will sink south to near the FL-GA line today and then move south of our area overnight tonight. On the south side of the front, temperatures in the 80s and low 90s for northeast Florida, upper 70s to low 80s for southeast Georgia.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon with the main threats being strong wind gusts and small hail.

Thursday: A much cooler airmass will move into the region following the front. A strong, steady northeasterly flow develops Thursday. Rounds of scattered showers will move through our area Thursday night, early Friday. Temperatures will be significantly cooler, with highs in the low-mid 60s in SE GA and highs in the 60s to 70s across NE FL. Overnight lows will range from the low-mid 50s in SE GA to upper 50s-low 60s in NE FL Thursday night.

Wednesday: Widely scattered showers, storms will develop along a slow-moving front, 50-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for northeast Florida. Wind W/NE 10-15 mph. Rain chances continue overnight.

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler as showers continue, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 60s for NE FL. Rounds of showers, storms with afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Wind NE 15-20 mph, stronger gusts. Showers continue overnight.

Looking ahead: Showers will end early Friday, becoming sunny and breezy. Mainly dry under an increasing northeasterly flow this weekend.

Pollen: 2.0 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 68

8am 71

10am 78

11am 82

12pm 85

3pm 86

4pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 72

10pm 70

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm