Near seasonal temperatures continue today with more to come

Breezy with near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies.
High pressure to our north will keep us under a breezy, onshore flow for the start of the week. Near seasonal temperatures today and through the week.
Clear skies with mild temperatures and less wind tonight. Light, patchy fog inland.
Tuesday, Spring continues with near seasonal afternoon highs and a steady onshore flow. Mainly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy today. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind, East 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s inland, 60s to low 70s along the sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind East 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures and dry this week.
Pollen: 4.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass
7am 54
8am 56
10am 75
11am 78
12pm 80
3pm 81
4pm 82
5pm 81
8pm 76
10pm 72
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 8:15 pm