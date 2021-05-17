Near seasonal temperatures continue today with more to come

Breezy with near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure to our north will keep us under a breezy, onshore flow for the start of the week. Near seasonal temperatures today and through the week.

Clear skies with mild temperatures and less wind tonight. Light, patchy fog inland.

Tuesday, Spring continues with near seasonal afternoon highs and a steady onshore flow. Mainly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy today. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind, East 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s inland, 60s to low 70s along the sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind East 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures and dry this week.

Pollen: 4.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 54

8am 56

10am 75

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 81

4pm 82

5pm 81

8pm 76

10pm 72

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:15 pm