A quick shower but its the breeze breaking the heat

What a nice break in the heat as we have been enjoying cooler than average days all week. Change is coming. Only two more days are left of mild low 80s before a heatwave kicks in on Sunday.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs near 82. The breezy easterly winds will increase through the morning. Winds could gust up to near 30 mph.

There is the possibility for showers riding in on the breeze off the Atlantic. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday looks ideal with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temps warm slightly in the low to mid 80s and the winds stay up from the east wind around 15 mph.

Sunday the winds drop off and the 90s start. We won’t see a day below 90° for many days ahead.

Temps build into the mid to upper 90s next week with barely any chance of cooling rain for the remainder of the month.