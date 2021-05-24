This heatwave is all week long

Today is day one of a week-long heat wave that will culminate in near 100° inland temperatures Friday.

Enjoy the morning. Early lows in the 60s warm through the 70s with sunny skies.

We had a nearly 3 week pause from 90 degree temps but the heat returns this afternoon.

Highs top out in the low 90s with sunny skies. An afternoon seabreeze holds coastal locations to the upper 80s.

Expect this to be the case the next two days before it gets hotter Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 90s.

Evening temperature will be comfortable without the humidity as overnight lows dip into the 60s.

The heat starts breaking down Saturday with cooler mid 80s by Sunday.