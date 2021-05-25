Deadly rip currents to continue through Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – We have enjoyed some amazingly pleasant weather, but it is also this same beautiful weather that has taken two lives. The past 11 days have had afternoon temperatures below normal, mostly in the low 80s. There has been little rainfall, lots of sunshine and a constant breeze to keep temperatures comfortable. It’s those winds that have been constant, building seas and surf.

This is exactly the kind of weather that can be so deadly.

Keep children in shallow waters, The waves will have quite a bit of energy in them so stay close to shore, they could easily knock your over. Just remember, if you ever feel the ocean is too much, it most likely is, and you should stay in shallow waters.

If you ever get caught in a rip current where you can notably see yourself being pulled out to sea, DON’T PANIC!

Often times, you might try and stand in this current, but the sand beneath your feet gives way and you end up floating in the water. At this point, try and swim your way UP or DOWN the beach. Often times you don’t have to swim UP or DOWN the beach very far, maybe only 20- to 30-feet and you may feel the rip current relax. Then, either try standing, walking or swimming back to shore.

Ad

Most importantly, don’t panic, even as incoming waves may be battering you.

Just remember, most rip currents tend to be short lived (<3 minutes), they only take you out so far (<150-feet), and are only so wide (<120-feet).

The fastest current is just off the beach and can reach speeds of 5 mph!