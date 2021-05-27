Hot days ahead are numbered

Clouds are developing away from the ocean and some isolated brief showers are possible inland. They would be welcome following the hot temperatures in the mid 90s today.

The heat sticks around for Friday with another warm and mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to low 90s.

The weekend will start to see a breakdown in the heat wave. Saturday is still hot in the low 90s but Sunday cools down. Expect isolated rain chances Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. This will leave us even more cooler for Memorial Day in the low to mid 80s.

Monday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance for isolated showers. Highs will only climb into the low 80s with a bit of a breeze.

Scattered rain chances will stay in our forecast for a good portion of next week with a milder easterly flow to block the 90s from staging a comeback.