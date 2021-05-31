The unofficial start of summer will feel like spring

A great day to honor military personnel who have given their lives in the performance of military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

A cool start under clear skies will give way to sunny and breezy conditions this afternoon, but it will feel closer to spring instead of the unofficial start of summer. Dry conditions continue through Tuesday as much needed and beneficial rain chances build through the rest of the week.

Memorial Day: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind will pick up through the day from the northeast, increasing to 10 -15 mph inland, 15-20 along our beaches. This will bring a Moderate risk of Rip Currents along our area beaches. Mostly clear and mild tonight with patchy inland fog developing late.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Light to calm wind overnight will allow patchy fog to form. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s inland. Partly cloudy overnight with light to patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances will develop Wednesday and continue to build through the end of the week.

Pollen: 4.6 Hickory, Oak, Grass

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:23 pm