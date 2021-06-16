Late day storms, some locally heavy

Late day showers and storms will form along the washed-out front and the active sea breezes. Mainly after 2pm through 10 pm. Locally heavy rainfall possible as well as local flooding.

Drier overall for Thursday and Friday.

Developments in the Gulf likely tomorrow or Friday at the latest. Any swings in the pattern to the east and we could see big changes in our weekend forecast.Still hot with less rain coverage today. The stalled front will aid in the development of showers and storms across the area.

Wednesday: Afternoon highs in the upper low to mid 90s. Rain chances will develop along and near highway 301 with most coverage across northeast Florida, 30-40 percent. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and afternoon storms, mainly across northeast Florida, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Showers with storms will develop during the afternoon, early evening. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers, storms this weekend

Pollen: 3.4 Oak, Grass

7 am 70

8 am 74

9 am 77

10 am 81

11 am 84

12 pm 87

3 pm 91

4 pm 92

8 pm 79

10 pm 77

11 pm 76

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm