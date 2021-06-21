National Hurricane Center watching new disturbance in Atlantic

The Weather Authority is now watching a small disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 30% chance of development over the next 2 days and the next 5 days. The disorganized cluster of thunderstorms is located about 750 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

National Hurricane Center 2 p.m. Discussion:

A tropical wave located about 750 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Although shower activity has diminished some this afternoon, recent satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that the wave has become better defined since yesterday. Some additional development of this disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization by Thursday. The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.