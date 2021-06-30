Humid Hump day, Richard is looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend

High pressure to our northeast this afternoon will keep the onshore flow blowing. This conveyor will push the east coast sea breeze

well inland with widespread coverage of showers and storms. The best focus for strong storms this afternoon and evening will focus

near and along I-75.

High pressure remains to our east through Thursday with wind shifting offshore Friday as a frontal boundary moves into southeast Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, 40-70 percent. Better chances inland as the onshore flow continues, E/SE 5-15 mph. Morning lows in the upper 60s to 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches.

Thursday: Muggy and buggy with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s along our beaches, upper 80s to low 90s inland. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon, 30-40 percent along our beaches, 50-70 percent inland. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A stormy period will develop as the flow turns to the southwest Friday through Sunday. The Gulf Coast sea breeze will be able to push across to highway 301, I-95 and the beaches. This will keep potential for storms throughout the weekend.

Pollen: 2.0 Grass

7 am 73

8 am 76

10 am 83

12 pm 86

3 pm 87

4 pm 88

8 pm 80

10 pm 78

11 pm 77

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm