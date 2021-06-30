Rainy days ahead

Spotty showers this evening will dissipate by midnight with humid conditions and lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with afternoon rain soaking areas into the evening.

A cold front approaching Georgia over the weekend sets us up for more rain which could be stormy at times Friday through Sunday. Saturday will have the most rain.

Sunday the front dries out Georgia a bit, focusing most of the rain over NEFLA. Some of the rain couly linger into the fireworks Sunday night.

Too early to tell what Potential Tropical Storm Elsa will have on Florida. The earliest it could impact the state would be Tuesday. Much can change until then but forecast confidence will improve Saturday after it interacts with Hispanoila.