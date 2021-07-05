Flooding rainfall possible as Elsa approaches Tuesday, Wednesday

FLOODING RAINFALL POTENTIAL TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

FINALIZE PREP FOR ELSA TODAY, STORMY TUESDAY

A weak front will lift north, limiting showers, storms across NE FL today compared to recent days, with the higher rain chances focused across SE GA. Scattered showers and isolated t’storms will focus across the Suwannee River Valley zones near the weak front this morning under continued moist SW flow aloft then precipitation coverage is expected to expand northward generally north of the I-10 corridor and over SE GA into the afternoon. Scattered storms across NE Fl due to the drier air.

Tuesday: Increasing tropical moisture as TS Elsa nears the SW Florida Gulf Coast. The surge in moisture will fuel numerous to scattered showers and storms across NE FL by Tue afternoon, extending northward across SE GA Tue evening. Increasing risk of excessive rainfall across our area and the potential for localized flooding.

Ad

TS Elsa: Tuesday night through Wednesday night, Local impacts from TS Elsa will increase across our southern FL zones late Tue night as Elsa continues a NNE track toward the FL NW Gulf Coast/Apalachee Bay. Elsa is then expected to track NNE across the north FL

peninsula through Wed, exiting to the NE of the region through Wed evening.

All tropical cyclone related hazards are possible from Elsa. The greatest threat, flooding rainfall potential given already saturated grounds and elevated river levels in NE FL. Tropical storm force winds/gusts will cause tree damage/debris that could potentially impact power lines and cause outages. Winds will be strongest in open exposed areas during heavy rainfall squalls. There will also be a low tornado threat. Minor storm surge inundation is also expected along the local Atlantic Coast and within the St. Johns River basin, as well as the Suwannee River.

Ad

Today: Cloudy with afternoon showers and storms, some locally heavy, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Foggy, cloudy conditions late tonight.

Tuesday: Becoming stormy as TS Elsa approaches the area. Showers with storms will increase through the day and overnight. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Rain chances increase to 60-90 percent. Wind, squals and locally heavy rainfall possible overnight.

7 am 73

8 am 75

9 am 77

10 am 80

11 am 83

12 pm 85

3 pm 86

5 pm 85

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm