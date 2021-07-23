Showers and storms today, then a drier weekend...the heat continues

Strong to isolated severe storms possible as onshore wind returns. Moderate Rip Current risk along our area beaches through the weekend.

Scattered showers with afternoon storms will develop again this afternoon, evening. Isolated strong to severe possible as the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes will converge along and near Highway 301 by late afternoon. Some storms may become strong with a few severe thunderstorms possible between highway 301 and I-75 before sunset.

Wind gusts to 40-60 mph with frequent lightning strikes and heavy downpours. Slow storm movement could also result in localized flooding particularly at urban locations such as Gainesville, Palatka.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms this afternoon, 40-60 percent. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Rain chances will increase after 2pm. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph. Rain chances continue after sunset with patchy fog forming inland.

Saturday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Better chances will continue inland under the onshore flow. Showers fade after sunset followed by patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with limited showers, storms this weekend.

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 91

5 pm 88

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm