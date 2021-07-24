Eyes on the tropics: What local impacts will we see?

Over the past few days The Weather Authority has continued to monitor a tropical disturbance right off the Florida coastline. As of now The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 60% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The NHC is calling for a tropical depression to form over the next day or so. Models show high confidence that this system will track west across Florida over the next 36 hours.

Locally our main impacts will be along out coast/beaches.

The weather on Sunday will be wonderful and many will flock to the beach ready to soak up the sun in the steamy summer heat. That also means they’ll want to take a dip in the water to cool off.

This is where our “impacts” come into play. Due to strong onshore flow and breezy northeast winds we’ll see a high rip current risk along our Florida beaches through the weekend.

High Rip Current Risk (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

When heading to the beach you’ll want to prepare for rough surf up to 4′ and high rip currents. Just like Saturday the single red flags will be posted along the beach. For your safety it’s best to set up camp near a lifeguard.

We also have a coastal flood advisory for those I-95 and east starting Saturday at 8 p.m. and lasting through Sunday at 12 a.m. Minor flooding is possible in parking lots, parks and roads. Very few road closures are expected.

Coastal Flood Advisory (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

As for rainfall, here locally across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia our rain totals will be on the lower side. Models are suggest 0.50″-1.5″of rain through Sunday night. Locally you could see higher amounts.

Winds will also be higher along the coast sitting 15-20 mph.

There are no active watches or warnings at this time.