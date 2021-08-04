Rain, rain, go away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forecast models are all over the place when dealing with the current rainy weather pattern. The GFS is now suggesting another 2-4″ of rain is possible just through Friday evening. The EURO is not as wet with an anticipated 1-2″ of rain through Friday evening and the NAM/RPM/IBM/Baron 3KM are all in the middle showing 1-3″ of rain possible.

Now if you are wondering if we have been wet, well the July rainfall totals say, emphatically, yes!

Not that your over grown (or your neighbors) yard wasn’t enough information in regards to recent rainfall.

Here are the July numbers.

Location Amount Gainesville 13.99″ Arlington/Craig 11.76″ Jacksonville Beach 11.10″ Nahunta, Georgia 9.90″ Hastings (St. Johns County) 9.89″ Beauclerc 9.84″ Jacksonville International Airport 8.87″ (+2″ above normal) Glenn St. Mary (Baker County) 8.39″ Least amounts - Flagler County Flagler Beach 6.54″ Palm Coast (NE) 6.72″ Palm Coast (SW) 4.74″

But now it’s August and as mention the models are seemingly ganging up on our area of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

How to deal with it:

Might want to double check drainage area for possible debris clogging up storm drains, run-off areas.

Be alert to where deep water may exist, especially if it is moving water (turn around).

Due to our saturated conditions flooding may be rapid in torrential downpours, always seek a safer route.

Basically 2-4" through Friday evening.

Still forecasting 1-2" across much of the area.