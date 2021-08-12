Hot with afternoon storms, Richard says prepare for rounds of tropical rain

High pressure remains northeast of the area, continuing the onshore flow. The combination of afternoon heating and additional support from the sea breeze will produce showers, storms again today. Storms will move inland through afternoon.

Tracking Fred: The track and timing will drive the forecast. Following the latest NHC, the greatest impact expected from this system for forecast area will be rainfall. Much of the area is saturated. The rainfall anticipated with this system could lead to the potential for flooding, especially in the Sunday to Monday.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms, 20-30 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like upper 90s to 105. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Warm evening as showers fade after sunset.

Friday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels Like temperatures will average in the upper 90s to low 105. Scattered showers with storms will develop near I-95 then after 2 pm near and along highway 301. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Tropical wind with rain will impact the area this weekend through Monday.

7 am 75

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 90

5 pm 88

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm