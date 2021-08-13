Fred about to get company

Should it develop, then it would become Grace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring another area of low pressure. Designated 95L, this is located around 14°N 47°W or about 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands (pretty far out in the Atlantic). It is also racing westward at nearly 20 mph. This fast motion is most likely keeping the National Hurricane Center on “pause” mode from classifying this as the next potential tropical cyclone.

I expect this to occur during the day on Friday.

Should this take place, it would be named “Grace”.

Big picture? I am a little more curious about this than I am Fred. Yes, Fred will likely reintensify back into a tropical storm over this weekend. But, this next system is being picked up by a number of global models that want to try and develop it.

Critical days:

Friday (August 13), oh wow, I just realized there is a Friday the 13th. - This would be the soonest the NHC will upgrade this system

Ad

Monday (August 16th) when the system is near Puerto Rico

Thursday (August 19th) when the system is near the Florida East Coast.