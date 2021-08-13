Sea breeze showers, storms through Saturday, Fred takes center stage Sunday

High pressure across the region will continue deep easterly flow through Saturday. Drier air has moved in from the east which will limit storm coverage. Isolated showers, storms will develop along the east coast sea breeze and push inland.

Game Day: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop along the sea breezes through the day with convection lingering overnight. Isolated strong thunderstorm may be possible with heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds as the main threats.

Tropical Storm Fred: Confidence is low on track and intensity since models usually struggle with weaker systems. The NHC has Fred intensifying back into a Tropical Storm Saturday and then moving northward along the eastern Gulf of Mexico and potentially making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Heavy rainfall and potential flooding will be the main threats for our area with already saturated soils and numerous rivers in minor to moderate flood stage. The bulk of the rain will potentially go toward the Suwannee Valley. At this time, about 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible from Sunday into Tuesday but this will ultimately depend on Fred`s track.

Ad

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms, 20-30 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like upper 90s to 105. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and warm tonight

Saturday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers with storms, 40-70 percent. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical wind with rain will impact the area Sunday through Monday.

7 am 74

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 85

11 am 87

12 pm 89

3 pm 91

5 pm 89

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 8:10 pm