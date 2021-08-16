Tropical rounds of rainfall, grab the wet weather gear

Breezy with bands of tropical rainfall through the day. Storms will develop by late morning, early afternoon as we remain shrouded in clouds. Some breaks in the cloud cover expected east of US-301 by mid-afternoon. Tropical bands will progress quickly east-northeastward across the area by mid- afternoon hours and then along and near I-95 by late afternoon, early evening. Fast moving showers, storms will help keep rainfall totals in check, although localized flooding will be possible, particularly for any urban locations.

Bands of convection will continue to move onshore along the FL Big Bend with at least scattered activity across the Suwannee Valley and portions of inland southeast GA overnight and convection over the Atlantic waters possibly skirting coastal locations as well.

Tuesday: Breezy south-southeasterly winds will prevail at coastal locations as Fred`s remnants pivot north-northeastward across northern GA by late afternoon. Deep tropical moisture in place over our region will fuel development of numerous showers andthunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Less high cloud cover will allow for at least filtered

Ad

sunshine by the late morning and early evening hours before showers, storms become widespread.

Today: Cloudy with rounds of tropical rainfall, 70 - 80 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Cloudy with rounds of rain tonight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers with storms, 60-80 percent. Cloudy skies with rounds of tropical rainfall, especially near and along I-75. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms will continue this week with near seasonal highs.

7 am 79

8 am 80

9 am 82

10 am 84

11 am 85

12 pm 86

3 pm 87

5 pm 85

8 pm 80

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm