TROPICS WATCH: Fred fades as Henri forms and Grace rolls westward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yep, three named systems are out in the tropics right now. Fred has moved ashore near Apalachicola (east of Panama City) and will continue to move inland into Southeastern Alabama. Once there, Fred will completely fade into an area of weak low pressure (with lots of moisture). Fred’s track will be over the Appalachian mountains which could see significant flooding. That will take place through Wednesday. That will then do it for Fred.

Henri (”ahn-REE”) developed today near Bermuda. This is a classic hybrid tropical system. Hybrid tropical systems develop from low pressures in the northern fringe of the Tropical Atlantic. They then drift, or move southward, traveling over ever warmer waters. At some point, the system transforms as warm moist tropical air entrains into the low pressure. Finally, making the full transition, the “core” of the low pressure intensifies and we see thunderstorms (intense rainfall and increased winds) develop. This is what Henri has done.

Ad

Forecast models indicate that Henri will stay close to Bermuda as the system shifts westward, seemingly tracking towards the United States. Henri will never impact the United States. Instead, the system will travel westward then turn north and then northeastward moving away from the United States by this weekend.

Then there is Grace. Grace remains rather unorganized as it impacts Haiti and soon, Jamaica to Cuba with heavy tropical rains. Forecast models are much more aggressive than the National Hurricane Center (NHC) which holds Grace as a tropical storm as it crosses through the Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center does make Grace a hurricane but not until it reaches the Southwestern area of Campeche Bay.

Put me down as expecting Grace to be the seasons first major hurricane, that will take place just before making a second landfall on Mexico (the first time will be when it travels over the Yucatan Peninsula).

Ad

What next?

There are strong indications that we could actually end up in a rather quiet period in the tropics that could last through then end of August. If so, that would be a nice treat. It could also suggest the season will be back-loaded with the most intense hurricanes coming at the end of the season (September through mid-October).

Moves up the Appalachian Mountains

Could become a major hurricane