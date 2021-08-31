Hot with isolated storms today, for some a wet Wednesday ahead

A hot and humid day with afternoon showers, storms. Tropical rain with showers, storms return Wednesday as the remnants of Ida move north.
Afternoon showers and storms will be possible after 2 pm near I-75, moving east under the south-southwesterly breeze. Feels like temperatures will hover around 101-105 degrees.
Today: Partly cloudy with showers, storms, 20-30 percent near and along I-75, Highway 301 then moving east through early evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures, 101 - 105 degrees. Wind SW 5 - 10 mph. Showers with storms possible overnight as tropical moisture moves in.
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers possible early then building through the afternoon hours. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers with storms, 50-60 percent for northeast Florida, 30-40 percent across southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind SW 10-20 mph.
Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies ahead.
7 am 74
8 am 77
9 am 80
10 am 84
11 am 87
12 pm 88
3 pm 94
5 pm 91
8 pm 85
10 pm 83
11 pm 82
Sunrise: 7:03 am
Sunset: 7:50 pm