Hot with isolated storms today, for some a wet Wednesday ahead

A hot and humid day with afternoon showers, storms. Tropical rain with showers, storms return Wednesday as the remnants of Ida move north.

Afternoon showers and storms will be possible after 2 pm near I-75, moving east under the south-southwesterly breeze. Feels like temperatures will hover around 101-105 degrees.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers, storms, 20-30 percent near and along I-75, Highway 301 then moving east through early evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures, 101 - 105 degrees. Wind SW 5 - 10 mph. Showers with storms possible overnight as tropical moisture moves in.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers possible early then building through the afternoon hours. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers with storms, 50-60 percent for northeast Florida, 30-40 percent across southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies ahead.

7 am 74

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 87

12 pm 88

3 pm 94

5 pm 91

8 pm 85

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise: 7:03 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm