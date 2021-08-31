Partly Cloudy icon
Hot with isolated storms today, for some a wet Wednesday ahead

Remnants of Ida bring rain for some tomorrow

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
TODAY

A hot and humid day with afternoon showers, storms.  Tropical rain with showers, storms return Wednesday as the remnants of Ida move north.

Afternoon showers and storms will be possible after 2 pm near I-75, moving east under the south-southwesterly breeze.  Feels like temperatures will hover around 101-105 degrees.

Today:  Partly cloudy with showers, storms, 20-30 percent near and along I-75, Highway 301 then moving east through early evening.  Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Feels like temperatures, 101 - 105 degrees.  Wind SW 5 - 10 mph.  Showers with storms possible overnight as tropical moisture moves in.

Wednesday:  Cloudy with showers possible early then building through the afternoon hours.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide.  Afternoon highs in the 80s.  Scattered showers with storms, 50-60 percent for northeast Florida, 30-40 percent across southeast Georgia.  Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end.  Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead:  Near seasonal temperatures under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies ahead.

7 am 74

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 87

12 pm 88

3 pm 94

5 pm 91

8 pm 85

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise:  7:03 am

Sunset:  7:50 pm

