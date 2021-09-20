Wet start to the week, Fall temperatures are on the way

A cloudy and wet start to the week. Scattered to numerous showers with storms will continue through the start of the week. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Flood watches extend across much of our area through Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Rain with thunderstorms likely, 70-80 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Cloudy overnight with showers and patchy to dense fog.

Tuesday: Showers, with storms likely under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 70-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers, patchy to dense fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Umbrellas will start the week with the Fall in the air this weekend.

7am 74

8am 75

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 85

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:25 pm