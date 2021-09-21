A couple more wet days, then it starts feeling like Fall

Scattered to numerous showers with storms this afternoon, evening. Slow moving storms with locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph. Rain with thunderstorms likely, 60-80 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Cloudy overnight with showers and patchy to dense fog.
Wednesday: Showers, with storms likely under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 60-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SSW 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers, patchy to dense fog overnight.
Looking ahead: A wet Wednesday followed by Fall! Drier days with cooler temperatures ahead.
7am 73
8am 74
10am 79
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 87
5pm 84
8pm 79
10pm 77
11pm 76
Sunrise: 7:15 am
Sunset: 7:24 pm