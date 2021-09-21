A couple more wet days, then it starts feeling like Fall

Scattered to numerous showers with storms this afternoon, evening. Slow moving storms with locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph. Rain with thunderstorms likely, 60-80 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Cloudy overnight with showers and patchy to dense fog.

Wednesday: Showers, with storms likely under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 60-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SSW 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers, patchy to dense fog overnight.

Looking ahead: A wet Wednesday followed by Fall! Drier days with cooler temperatures ahead.

7am 73

8am 74

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:24 pm