First day of Fall will feel more like late summer

The first day of Fall will feel like a late summer day. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered to numerous showers and storms this afternoon, continuing through early Thursday morning. Slow moving storms with locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain with thunderstorms likely, 60-70 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Cloudy overnight with showers and patchy to areas of dense fog.

Thursday: Showers will fade before sunrise. Becoming partly cloudy with wake up temperatures in the 60s inland, low 70s along our sandy shores! Afternoon highs in the low 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s.

Looking ahead: Ample sunshine with some open window weather on the way.

7am 73

8am 74

10am 78

11am 83

12pm 86

3pm 89

5pm 86

8pm 81

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:23 pm