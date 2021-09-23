Fall is in the air, you can almost smell the pumpkin spice

Finally feeling like Fall! The biggest change will be the drier air under sunny skies. Open Window Weather is possible thanks to a cool north-northwesterly flow. A cooler start to your Friday as sunny skies continue.

Today: Sunny cool and breezy. Wind NNW 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Cool and clear overnight with light wind.

Friday: 50s and 60s will start the day. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind NNE 10-15 mph. Clear and cool over night with calm conditions.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with mild afternoon highs this weekend as dry conditions continue.

7am 67

8am 69

10am 72

11am 75

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 82

8pm 75

10pm 72

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:21 pm