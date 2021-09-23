Fall is in the air, you can almost smell the pumpkin spice

Finally feeling like Fall! The biggest change will be the drier air under sunny skies. Open Window Weather is possible thanks to a cool north-northwesterly flow. A cooler start to your Friday as sunny skies continue.
Today: Sunny cool and breezy. Wind NNW 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Cool and clear overnight with light wind.
Friday: 50s and 60s will start the day. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind NNE 10-15 mph. Clear and cool over night with calm conditions.
Looking ahead: Sunny skies with mild afternoon highs this weekend as dry conditions continue.
7am 67
8am 69
10am 72
11am 75
12pm 79
3pm 83
5pm 82
8pm 75
10pm 72
11pm 70
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 7:21 pm