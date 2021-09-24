Open window weather continues through the first weekend of Fall

Open window weather is back! Sunny skies and a cool breeze for your finally Friday. If you are too busy to enjoy it today, there is more to come this weekend.

Today: Sunny, cool and breezy. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Cool and clear overnight with light wind.

Saturday: 50s and 60s under clear skies. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear and cool over night with calm conditions.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with mild afternoon highs this weekend as dry conditions continue.

7am 60

8am 62

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 73

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:20 pm