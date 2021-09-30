Fall on the calendar, still feels like summer

A warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies as our dry streak continues. The streak will come to an end tomorrow after when a weak cold front and the onshore flow combine for a slight chance of showers for coastal counties.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Wind NW/ENE 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Mostly clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Showers possible mainly along our coastal counties through the afternoon, evening. Partly cloudy over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this weekend.

7am 66

8am 68

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 78

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:13 pm