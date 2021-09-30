Partly Cloudy icon
Fall on the calendar, still feels like summer

Showers possible this weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
A warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies as our dry streak continues.  The streak will come to an end tomorrow after when a weak cold front and the onshore flow combine for a slight chance of showers for coastal counties.

Today:  Partly cloudy and warm.  Wind NW/ENE 5-15 mph.  Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Mostly clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Friday:  Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s.  Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind NE 5-15 mph.  Showers possible mainly along our coastal counties through the afternoon, evening.  Partly cloudy over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this weekend.

7am 66

8am 68

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 78

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise:  7:20 am

Sunset:  7:13 pm

