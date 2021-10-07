Hot and humid after a foggy start

A foggy start followed by partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms. Most coverage will be near and along I-75 to Highway 301. Temperatures will be above average today with near seasonal temperatures Friday and this weekend. Widespread rain and storm chances continue through midday Saturday. More sun Sunday as drier weather returns.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing late this afternoon, 40-70 percent. Wind NW/NE 5 - 10 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cloudy with showers fading late tonight with patchy fog.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 80 - 90 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms likely across the viewing area through late Friday night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: The unsettled weather continues through Saturday followed by a drier Sunday.

7am 73

8am 75

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:04 pm