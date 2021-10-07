Hot and humid after a foggy start

A foggy start followed by partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms. Most coverage will be near and along I-75 to Highway 301. Temperatures will be above average today with near seasonal temperatures Friday and this weekend. Widespread rain and storm chances continue through midday Saturday. More sun Sunday as drier weather returns.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing late this afternoon, 40-70 percent. Wind NW/NE 5 - 10 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cloudy with showers fading late tonight with patchy fog.
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 80 - 90 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms likely across the viewing area through late Friday night with patchy fog.
Looking ahead: The unsettled weather continues through Saturday followed by a drier Sunday.
7am 73
8am 75
10am 80
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 88
5pm 86
8pm 79
10pm 77
11pm 77
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 7:04 pm