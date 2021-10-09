Weekend weather has improvements but not perfect

Make it not so great, an "8"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Downpours were fairly widespread on Friday with many locations in Georgia and Northeast Florida picking up between 1-3″ of rain! Whoa!

That is classic October weather, you go days and days of dry weather then boom, we have a monsoon, basically a last fling of summer rainfall. The good news is we tend to go right back into another dry spell. That will begin this weekend, everywhere, except along area beaches. Womp, Womp. There will be a few coastal showers possible throughout Saturday into early Sunday morning.

And, as these winds shift around, becoming northerly, surf will build up and cause a few large rip currents. Water temperatures are enticing, still in the low 80s. Sunshine will also be present, although mixed with clouds.

Meanwhile, most everywhere else? Really, really nice!

Weekend weather will be very pleasant and with hints of fall. Sunrise (7:27 a.m.) temperatures will be in the 60s (inland) and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies and building northeasterly winds.

These conditions will apply for Constellation Jim Furyk & Friends Golf at Timuquana and at the Jaguars game on Sunday!

Mostly in Georgia (widespread) and along and east of I-95 in Florida.